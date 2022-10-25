Donald Trump Has Even Stolen Money From Marjorie Taylor Greene

Facebook

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has lost tens of thousands of dollars from investing in Trump’s media company that is under federal investigation.

Business Insider reported:

On October 22, 2021, the congresswoman from Georgia invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in Digital World Acquisition Corp., a “blank check” special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC.

One year after Greene made her investment, the stock’s value plummeted by more than 82 percent, according to Markets Insider, meaning the congresswoman lost between $12,330 and $41,100 from this one investment.

Only one other member of Congress, Rep. Larry Bucshon (R-IN) invested in Trump’s media company, and Bucshon’s investment was smaller than Greene’s.

The same members of Congress that claim to loyally stand by Trump don’t trust him with their money.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a true believer, which is why Trump is reportedly considering her to be his potentially 2024 running mate.

Investors have bailed on Truth Social.

Trump’s media company is under federal investigation for potential fraud, as his business partner has turned information over to the SEC about an attempted Trump shakedown to get his wife Melania stock in the company.

The stock that Greene bought is virtually worthless. Donald Trump ripped off the government, ripped off taxpayers, and has a lifelong history of fraud.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has proven the old adage correct that a fool and their money are soon parted.