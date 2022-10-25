Ted Cruz Urged Colleagues To Keep Objecting To The Election While Hiding In A Closet On 1/6

Facebook

As chaos ensued in the Capitol on January 6th and Ted Cruz hid in a closet with other Senators to save his life, Cruz plotted how to keep his objections to the Electoral College in place, according to his new book: Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System.

Ironic, given Cruz weaponized the transfer of power.

The public has yet to hear the entire story as to why, as predicted by Steven Bannon on January 5th, the very next day, “all hell broke loose,” and the hordes, many of them armed with weapons of some kind, were incited by Trump to the Capitol at almost precisely the same time the Congress took up the Electoral College objections, with rioters yelling hang Mike Pence and sending members of Congress into hiding (or running in the case of Josh Hawley) and away from their duties, which included Cruz, Hawley, and others objecting to the Electoral College votes.

Now, we learn from a book by Ted Cruz and obtained by Newsweek that Cruz hid in the closet mentioned above and rebuffed other senators wanting to get the process done and continue with his objections:

From Newsweek:

“Toward the end of our two-hour session, as Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma was speaking, there was a commotion from outside the [Senate] chamber,” “Toward the end of our two-hour session, as Senator James Lankford from Oklahoma was speaking, there was a commotion from outside the [Senate] chamber,” Cruz recalled in Justice Corrupted: How the Left Weaponized Our Legal System.

“Suddenly, Capitol Police officers rushed in and hastily escorted the vice president off the dais. Shortly thereafter, we paused the proceedings. In the fog of confusion, it was difficult to tell what exactly was happening. We were informed that a riot had broken out and that rioters were attempting to breach the Capitol building violently. At first, Capitol Police instructed us to remain on the Senate floor. And so we did. Then, a few minutes later, they instructed us to evacuate rapidly.

“While we waited for the Capitol to be secured, I assembled our coalition in a back room (really, a supply closet with stacked chairs) to discuss what we should do next…”

“… Several members of the group argued that in the face of the riot, we should suspend our objections and vote to certify the election. I understood the sentiment. But I vehemently disagreed with it. I urged my colleagues that the course of action we were advocating was the right and principled one.”

Yeah. We totally believe Cruz. IF Cruz made that decision, it was almost surely because he wanted to be seen as the top MAGA, the top dog. As you will recall, there was near a race between Cruz and Hawley to announce that they would be objecting to the Electoral College votes, a virtually meaningless gesture unless one wants to be seen as the ultimate MAGA or one wants to push the procedure back behind January 6th and convince people that they were now outside the Constitution.