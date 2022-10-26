Justice Closes In On Trump As Mark Meadows Ordered To Testify In Georgia Criminal Probe

Facebook

Mark Meadows has been ordered to testify in the Fulton County, GA criminal investigation of Trump for violating election laws.

According to The New York Times:

Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff who was deeply involved in efforts to keep former President Donald J. Trump in power after the 2020 election, was ordered on Wednesday to travel to Atlanta to testify in a criminal investigation into election meddling.

Mr. Meadows, 63, has been fighting to avoid appearing before a special grand jury that has been investigating election interference in Georgia by Mr. Trump and his allies. The inquiry is being led by Fani T. Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, Ga.

Mr. Meadows’s lawyer, James Bannister, said he would appeal the decision.

Outside of Trump, Meadows would appear to be the big fish in the Georgia investigation. Meadows was involved in the efforts to overturn the election and has direct knowledge of the Trump White House’s efforts to pressure the state’s election officials to overturn the Biden Georgia victory for Donald Trump.

The 1/6 Committee has not been able to compel the testimony of Meadows, but that is possibly due to the DOJ either looking at the former chief of staff in other criminal investigations like the fake elector plot or being concerned about the possibility of a credible executive privilege claim.

The situation in Georgia is different executive privilege doesn’t cover potential violations of state criminal law.

Trump has lawsuits, criminal investigations, and congressional inquiries coming at him from every direction, but the situation in Georgia represents one of the biggest threats to Trump and his associates.