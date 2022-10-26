Raphael Warnock Unloads And Hammers Herschel Walker Over New Abortion Allegation

Facebook

The campaign of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) went after Herschel Walker hard after another woman came forward to detail Walker paying for her abortion.

In a statement, Warnock Deputy Campaign Manager Rachel Petri said, “We know Herschel Walker has a problem with the truth, a problem answering questions and a problem taking responsibility for his actions. Today’s new report is just the latest example of a troubling pattern we have seen play out again and again and again. Herschel Walker shouldn’t be representing Georgians in the U.S. Senate.”

Warnock’s campaign had a muted response to the reports weeks ago that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. With the allegations from a second woman — and a tight Senate race — Warnock is taking a sharper approach. “Herschel Walker shouldn’t be representing Georgians…” pic.twitter.com/GuBS9rYfkh — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) October 26, 2022

The Walker campaign responded by pointing to a small crowd in a grocery store parking lot as proof that they are winning:

How do you know you’re winning with less than 2 weeks to go? You draw crowds like this in Rabun County and Gloria Allred trots out anonymous accusers. It won’t work. pic.twitter.com/FJdJS3bLrF — Scott Paradise (@swparadise) October 26, 2022

That picture does not send the message that the Walker campaign seems to think it sends.

The problem with the new allegation is that just like the previous allegations of Walker paying for an abortion and pressuring his girlfriend to have an abortion is that there is evidence.

The Warnock campaign would not talk about the allegations against Walker, but with two weeks left in the campaign, they have decided that the issue can no longer be ignored.

Rev. Warnock’s campaign is calling Herschel Walker unfit to be in the U.S. Senate.

A new Monmouth University Poll shows Warnock leading Walker by five points, 49%-44%, but Warnock needs to get over 50% to avoid a runoff.

Sen. Warnock sees that Walker is on the ropes and a strong final two weeks could go a long way toward keeping the Senate under Democratic control.