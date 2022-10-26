Ron Johnson Crumbles When Called Out For Lying To Voters

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that he is going to win reelection because he always tells voters the truth. He was then immediately confronted with his lie that he would only serve two terms in office.

The exchange:

Republican ⁦@SenRonJohnson⁩ says in Beloit today that he’s always told voters the truth and that’s why he will win against ⁦@TheOtherMandela⁩ When asked about his promise to only serve two terms, Johnson said, “That was my intention. Things change.” pic.twitter.com/0bvEddIyYc — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) October 26, 2022

Ron Johnson’s position is that he always intends to tell the truth, but he doesn’t always do it because circumstances change.

When put in its proper context, Johnson’s comments are not the compelling argument for sending him back to the Senate for a third term that he seems to think they are.

Sen. Johnson is locked in a tighter-than-expected contest with his Democratic opponent Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes. Johnson is not popular, and he has spent most of his second lying to the people of Wisconsin about everything from Russia to COVID to Hunter Biden.

There is a reason why Johnson has been nicknamed QANONRon.

The biggest lie that Sen. Johnson told voters was that he would limit himself to serving two terms in the Senate. Johnson has a 51% disapproval rating in Wisconsin and only 41% of voters believe that he has character and integrity.

Ron Johnson is a serial liar who praises himself for telling the truth.