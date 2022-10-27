House Democrats Could Make Trump’s Tax Returns Public As He Loses Appeal

Facebook

House Ways and Means Committee Democrats expect to immediately receive Trump’s tax returns after he lost an appeals court decision.

Bloomberg reported:

Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns must be turned over to a congressional committee, a federal appeals court ruled.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected Trump’s appeal of a lower court’s ruling allowing the tax returns to be sent to the House Committee on Ways and Means.

The committee said in a tweet it expects to receive the tax returns and audit files requested immediately. Dylan Peachey, a spokeswoman for the committee, said additional details would released soon.

Trump is doing everything that he can think of to run out the clock and avoid Democrats getting his tax returns. Democrats have stated that the House Ways and Means Committee will review the documents and then the House will potentially vote on making them public.

The Justice Department ordered the Treasury Department to turn over the tax returns last year, but Trump sued to block the request. The Supreme Court has already ruled that Trump could not stop the Manhattan DA from getting his tax returns, and now he is out of options with blocking the Treasury Department from turning over the returns.

The great remaining mystery is what does Trump not want the American people to see in his tax returns.

Trump has been hiding his tax returns for years, but it looks like the clock has finally hit zero on his deception.