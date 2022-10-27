Liz Cheney Puts Country First And Endorses Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that she would endorse Democrats who are fighting to protect democracy, and she is following through by endorsing Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI).

The AP reported:

Cheney, of Wyoming, planned to announce her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, on Thursday morning, according to Slotkin aides, then join her in the Lansing-area district for a public event next Tuesday.

…

“I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant,” Cheney said in a statement provided to The Associated Press by Slotkin’s campaign. “While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress.”

Rep. Cheney has said that she will endorse people from either party who show a willingness and a commitment to fighting to protect democracy from Donald Trump and the authoritarian movement that is the Republican Party.

Slotkin’s race in Michigan is rated as a toss-up, and a Cheney endorsement could help to keep a pro-democracy member of Congress in the House.

Democracy is on the line, so how a Republican or a Democrat feels about various policy issues should take a backseat to forming a coalition to protect democracy.

Once democracy is safe, members of each party can go back to arguing about policy differences.

Without democracy, there will be no policy arguments because people will no longer be free to disagree with the government.

Liz Cheney is putting country first, which is why Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy had to get her out of the Republican Party.