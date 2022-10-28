Adam Kinzinger Tells The Blunt Truth And Blames Republicans For Pelosi Attack

Facebook

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said what other members of his party won’t and blamed Republicans for the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Rep. Kinzinger tweeted:

This morning’s terrifying attack on Paul Pelosi by a man obsessed with election conspiracies is a dangerous reality encouraged by some members of my own party. I’m thankful he will be okay. This must be condemned by every Member of Congress & candidate. Now. @SpeakerPelosi — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) October 28, 2022

Rep. Kinzinger was correct. It is the election-denying Republicans who have fueled the climate of violence. Republicans have lined up to wish Paul Pelosi a full recovery, but the one thing that none of the Republican leadership has done is denounce the election conspiracy theories and lies that fueled this assassination attempt on the Speaker of the House.

Republicans won’t take ownership of the climate that they have created. They won’t condemn Trump and his lies. They won’t even contradict Trump and his lies.

The GOP sits quietly in the corner and sends out thoughts and prayers while the individuals that they have radicalized try to murder high-ranking government officials.

At a time when the nation needs more Republicans like him, Adam Kinzinger will be leaving office in a few months, as the Trump terror cell that has disguised itself as the former party of Reagan, Ike, and Lincoln will continue to percolate.