Prosecutors have gathered evidence that could result in charges against Trump and now one of the nation’s top national security prosecutors has joined the investigation.

The Washington Post reported:

National security law experts interviewed by The Washington Post say prosecutors appear to have amassed evidence in the case that would meet some of the criteria for bringing charges against the former president — an unprecedented action that they said likely would only happen if the Justice Department believes it has an extremely strong case.

…

David Raskin,who served for many years as a senior federal prosecutor in New York City, and more recently has worked as a prosecutor in Kansas City, Mo., has been quietly assisting in the investigation into Trump and his aides, according to the people familiar with the matter, who like others interviewed for this article spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe an ongoing investigation. Raskin is considered one of the most accomplished terrorism prosecutors of his generation.

The DOJ isn’t messing around. They are seriously looking at charging Donald Trump. The Justice Department would not bring in one of its top national security prosecutors if they were not looking at building a case against the failed former president.

The Justice Department doesn’t bring weak cases or cases that they might lose, so if they charge Trump, it will be because they have an airtight case against him.

Trump won’t have the resources to go toe to toe with the United States government in a potential trial.

Other news has leapfrogged ahead of it, but the investigation into Donald Trump’s theft of classified documents is rolling along and getting more serious.