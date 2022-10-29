AOC Calls Out Republican White Nationalists And Fascists For Political Violence

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) didn’t mince words as she called out white nationalists and fascists as responsible for the political violence in the US.

Video:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said on MSNBC:

While also really having to acknowledge a very central fact that reporting from the FBI, in terms of homeland security, Jamie and I sit, and he is the chair and the vice chair of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. We have held hearings on this, and there is absolutely no doubt that the data shows that the vast majority of incidents of domestic terror come from white nationalism. And that we are really, truly facing the environment of fascism.

And in the United States of America, this type of intimidation at the polls brings us to Jim Crow, it brings us back and brings us back to a very unique form of American apartheid that is not that long passed ago. And we have never fully healed from that.

The Pelosi attack should remind every American that fascism and white nationalism is not a political issue. It is a national security problem, so when journalists or politicians try to have high-minded both sides do it debates about political violence, the reality is that both sides aren’t doing it.

As Rep. Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) pointed out, just one side is doing it, and they are being radicalized by the rhetoric of the Republican Party and its leader, Donald Trump.