Speaker Nancy Pelosi Releases Heartbreaking Letter About The Depraved Attack On Her Husband

Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a Dear Colleague letter to her fellow Democrats explaining that a violent man broke in to their family home looking to confront her and brutally attacked her husband Paul. Reminding everyone that she is a human being with loved ones who are real people and have feelings, she wrote, “Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop.”

Speaker Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill issued a statement after the attack saying Paul Pelosi “was admitted to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital where he underwent successful surgery to repair a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands. His doctors expect a full recovery.”

Paul Pelosi is 82 years old. Imagine someone attacking an 82 year old grandfather with a hammer. It’s beyond depraved.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is an American hero who quite literally saved this democracy on January 6th, when Trump terrorists sought to assassinate her and then Vice President Mike Pence.

Even with her life at risk, the terrorists chanted “Nancy, Nancy” and “All we want is Pelosi!” outside her office in the Capitol minutes after she was evacuated from the building. They then stormed her office looking for her.

This language echoes what the attacker said after he broke into the Pelosi home saying “Where is Nancy.”

Watch here:

EXCLUSIVE: Video obtained by Jan. 6 committee shows new footage of Capitol violence. Documentary filmmaker Nick Quested’s account of the riot will be a central piece of the House Jan. 6 select committee's prime-time hearing tonight. @jonkarl reports. https://t.co/D62xDSuajB pic.twitter.com/yrY9fJEz7w — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 9, 2022

Republicans have been demonizing Nancy Pelosi for over a decade and right wing media regularly tries to humiliate her and treats her like a punching bag. They sexualize her and have even shown her on her knees dressed like a porn star.

Congress now pays for body armor for lawmakers and their families, something brought on by the rising threats to our government and its institutions, largely on the part of radicalized Trump supporters enabled by complicit and cowardly Republican leaders.

For some sad reason, media gives Republicans credit for calling out this violence — when they have pushed the very conspiracies that were cited by the alleged attacker. They have not set the record straight on those lies they tell daily, they have not admitted Donald Trump lost the 2020 election — a huge lie that many Trump supporters believe, and have reason to believe because Republican leaders and conservative media tell them it’s true.

In case it wasn’t obvious how dangerous that lie was before, January 6th proved it inspired domestic terrorism. That should have been enough; but it wasn’t. Republicans have still not set the record straight. Republicans continue to lie to their supporters and some of those who are vulnerable to radicalization will continue to act on it in dangerous ways.

Republicans know this. Paul Pelosi is in the hospital because of those lies and still, they can’t manage the integrity and courage to speak the truth. And yes, they all know it’s the truth. They’ve been told and they know how elections work. 2020 was the most secure election in history according to experts.

President Joe Biden won, but because Donald Trump is a sore loser, we are all targets of the wrath of Trump’s cult.

Our hearts here at PoliticusUSA go out to the Speaker and her family.

Speaker Pelosi’s Full Letter To Her Colleagues

Read her full letter:

Dear Colleague,

Yesterday morning, a violent man broke into our family home, demanded to confront me and brutally attacked my husband Paul. Our children, our grandchildren and I are heartbroken and traumatized by the life-threatening attack on our Pop. We are grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and emergency services, and for the life-saving medical care he is receiving.

Please know that the outpouring of prayers and warm wishes from so many in the Congress is a comfort to our family and is helping Paul make progress with his recovery. His condition continues to improve.

We are also comforted by the words of the Book of Isaiah: “Do not fear, for I am with you. Do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

We thank you and pray for the continued safety and well-being of your family.

Sincerely,