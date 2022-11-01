Michael Fanone Calls Kari Lake A Piece Of Sh*t On MSNBC

Facebook

Michael Fanone was talking about a new ad from the Republican Accountability Project when he called Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a piece of sh*t.

Here is the Republican Accountability Project ad featuring the mother of fallen Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick:

"My son died because of people like Kari Lake." Watch this powerful testimony from Gladys Sicknick, mother of the Capitol Police officer who died after January 6. NEW from Republican Accountability PAC: pic.twitter.com/2n0FgeEdnb — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 1, 2022

Video of Michael Fanone:

Michael Fanone said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House, “I’ve gotten to know Mrs. Sicknick pretty well, and I thought that was a powerful ad. She is out there, I think, trying to do what all of us are trying to do here, which is bring accountability for January 6. And, you know, I also support the fact that Kari Lake’s a piece of sh*t. So I’m glad she did that ad.”

Nicolle Wallace responded, “No one is going to say that you haven’t put it all out on the line in the bluntest terms possible.”

It is impossible to imagine what it must be like for someone like Officer Fanone, who was injured in the Capitol attack by Trump supporters, to listen to liars like Kari Lake smear them and spread lies about 1/6.

Officer Fanone is right. Kari Lake and all of the other 1/6 deniers on the ballot in the midterm election are the lowest of the low, and they deserve to be rejected by the American electorate in one week.