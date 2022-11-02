Rudy Giuliani Also Has A Big Georgia Problem As Judge Refuses To Toss Poll Worker Defamation Lawsuit

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss won in court as a judge ruled that there was enough evidence for their defamation lawsuit to move forward.

Politico reported:

A federal judge has rejected Rudy Giuliani’s effort to dismiss a lawsuit brought by two Georgia election workers who he falsely accused of election fraud — stoking a furor that led to threats and harassment against both women.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell ruled in a 27-page opinion that the case brought by both the mother-daughter duo — Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — was enough to justify advancing their lawsuit against Giuliani and presented “ample circumstantial evidence of a civil conspiracy between Giuliani and members of the Trump Campaign.”

Rudy Giuliani has a list of legal problems that are almost as vast as Donald Trump’s. Giuliani is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice for his overseas business dealings and for his role in the fake elector scheme. Giuliani is also a defendant in the multi-billion dollar lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems. Giuliani is also targeted in the Georgia criminal investigation into Trump election meddling.

Rudy Giuliani also claims to be broke, a common tactic of people in Trump’s orbit when the legal judgments start piling up against them.

Giuliani is likely to end up penniless and potentially in prison because he made the terrible decision to serve as Trump’s political henchman.