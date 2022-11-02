Tom Cotton Suggests America Should Forget The 1/6 Attack Because Gas Was Cheaper Then

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) suggested that Americans should remember that although Trump tried to violently overthrow the government, gas was cheaper on 1/6.

Video of Cotton talking to Megyn Kelly:

Tom Cotton: “The J6 Capitol riots had many terrible crimes, but what most Americans remember most about Jan 6, 2021 was that gas was $2.40 a gallon.” pic.twitter.com/xQgKWIGF5Q — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 2, 2022

Cotton said, “Democrats don’t have any other issue on which they campaign. The January 6th Capitol riots had many terrible crimes. What Americans remember most about January 6, 2021 is that gas was $2.40 a gallon.”

It is certain that the thing Americans don’t remember most about January 6, 2021 is the price of a gallon of gas.

Using gas prices to whitewash the Trump attempted coup is a novel concept, but it is also a fantasy.

Republicans like Tom Cotton think that they can make Americans believe that life was better without democracy. The message is that gas prices would be lower if we had allowed the authoritarian to steal the 2020 election.

Cotton’s point was a dangerous delegitimization of democracy hidden by a disguise of populist outrage over the economy.

Authoritarians and their enablers always promise bread and jobs, but they don’t tell the people that that promise comes at the cost of democracy and freedom.