Kari Lake Promises To Arrest FBI Agents Over Policy That Doesn’t Exist

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Kari Lake from a rally yesterday:

“I don’t believe parents are terrorists at all. And I’ll tell you what. If I were governor right now, and Joe Biden even thought he was gonna send his FBI or DOJ in to start coming after our parents, they would be met at the airport with the state police and arrested for going after our rights. We finally, as parents, have to rise up and say, ‘No, we’re gonna take this anymore, and they call us terrorists. That’s unbelievable. We’re in an upside-down world, and we need to right it.’

Kari Lake, as Governor, said she would send the Arizona state police to intercept FBI and DOJ agents at the airport to arrest them. pic.twitter.com/tpXgSMjAgj — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 2, 2022

That sounds concerning. Joe Biden might send “his” FBI and DOJ to come after parents? Forget that State Police cannot arrest the FBI if they are doing their jobs, it is unbelievable that the FBI would be “sent” to arrest parent terrorists.

Literally “unbelievable” because none of this exists in the real world, and Kari Lake is tapping into the Qanon conspiracy ecosystem, the favorite habitat of the rabid MAGA voter who might otherwise be too lazy to vote.

The actual FBI memo doesn’t mention parents, only the safety of teachers and district staff:

Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation’s core values. Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.

The Department takes these incidents seriously and is committed to using its authority and resources to discourage these threats, identify them when they occur, and prosecute them when appropriate.

In the coming days, the Department will announce a series of measures designed to address the rise in criminal conduct directed toward school personnel.

So, wait. Not all parents are terrorists? The FBI only plans to stop the death threats and aggressive action toward other state employees. like teachers and administrators? So, it would seem that the FBI doesn’t call parents terrorists. No, the FBI calls terrorists “terrorists.” If a parent has concerns and goes to meetings and speaks their mind loudly, he or she isn’t a terrorist; that person is a concerned parent. But if a parent or ISIS leader goes to a school board meeting and says that he knows where they all live and they are signing their death warrants, that person is a terrorist, parent or not.

Yet again, it’s Lake who lives in an upside-down world. Katie Hobbs, win or lose, committed the greatest act of political malpractice ever by refusing to debate this person. Pffft, “state troopers arresting FBI agents there to take in parents because they’re terrorists.” Only Kari Lake would make such an assertion.