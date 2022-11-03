Plans Are Being Made To Get Trump Disqualified In 2024 If He Runs

Facebook

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) has announced that they will pursue getting Trump disqualified from the ballot if he runs in 2024.

According to CREW:

Should Donald Trump seek reelection to the presidency or any other office, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington will pursue his disqualification under the Fourteenth Amendment for engaging in the January 6th insurrection.

…

“The evidence that Trump engaged in insurrection is overwhelming,” Bookbinder said. “We are ready, willing, and able to take action to make sure the Constitution is upheld and Trump is prevented from holding office.”

It is too soon to predict whether an effort to get Trump disqualified from the ballot would succeed, but CREW’s challenge will be boosted by something other l4th Amendment candidate challenges have not had.

The 1/6 Committee report will likely make a powerful case that Donald Trump masterminded and led a coup attempt to overthrow the government.

In a Wednesday evening speech, President Biden basically labeled Trump the number one enemy of American democracy.

The fact that Trump is likely to also be under criminal indictment potentially in numerous cases for coup-related and classified document crimes will also support the argument that the former president should be disqualified.

The legal threshold for proving that a candidate should be disqualified from the ballot is steep, but there could be a mountain of evidence to suggest that Donald Trump should never be allowed to seek office again.