Mitch McConnell Humiliates Rick Scott And Squashes Rebellion Before It Starts

Sen. Rick Scott tried to challenge Mitch McConnell for the Senate Minority Leader position, but McConnell says he already has the votes to win.

Scott announced his bid in a message to fellow Republican senators, “I’m writing to you today because I believe it’s time for the Senate Republican Conference to be far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past. I understand that I won’t gain the support of every member of our Conference, but we all have a clear choice to make. If you simply want to stick with the status quo, don’t vote for me.”

McConnell then announced that he already had the votes to win:

McConnell: “I think the outcome is pretty clear. I want to repeat again, I have the votes, I will be elected. The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 15, 2022

McConnell and Scott have been feuding for months because Scott as the person in charge of getting Republican Senate candidates elected, came up with the idea of having the candidates run on killing Social Security and Medicare. Mitch McConnell immediately shot down Rick Scott’s campaign platform, and it has been all downhill from there.

Rick Scott was never going to beat Mitch McConnell. Sen. Scott is unpopular with his colleagues. He just led his party to a defeat in the Senate, and McConnell is the biggest fundraising force among Senate Republicans. McConnell’s PAC spent hundreds of millions of dollars trying to get Senate Republicans elected.

Rick Scott has zero chance of beating McConnell, but Donald Trump wants McConnell, so the senator from Florida is challenging him, and his bid lasted less than an hour before Mitch McConnell crushed him.

If Republicans want somebody to blame for the Senate loss, a guy is getting ready at Mar-a-Lago who they should take a long look at.