Republicans Are Trying To Toss Trump Out Of The Moving Car

Donald Trump thinks that he is a mobster, so here is an analogy he will understand. Republicans are trying to toss the failed former president out of the moving party car.

Axios reported that Chris Christie was applauded for bashing Trump at a Republican Governors Association meeting:

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors Tuesday morning after blaming former President Trump for GOP failures in the last three elections, according to three sources in the room and a fourth person familiar with the speech.

…

But he didn’t just harp on last week’s disappointing results: Republicans lost in 2018, 2020 and 2022, Christie said, with Trump the one constant who has weighed the party down across all three election cycles.

It isn’t just Christie.

Trump’s big announcement is nowhere to be found on the FoxNews.com front page. It wasn’t even a year ago that even a tease of such an announcement would have been big news in conservative media, but now there is an intentional effort to freeze Trump out.

Such an effort should have come seven years ago, but no one accused Republicans as a party of having a backbone or intelligence.

Will Republican Elites Really Be Able To Throw Trump From The Train?

The anti-Trump rhetoric is coming from the top of the party, but the Republican Party is driven by the base, and Trump has 65%-70% of the base on his side right now.

Trump’s announcement should be ignored by the TV networks, but unless Republicans can convince their voters to abandon Trump, nothing will change. Donald Trump will steamroll Ron DeSantis and the 15 or 20 other Republicans that will decide to run for president and then get blown out by President Biden in the 2024 election.