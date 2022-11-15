Trump’s Big Announcement Was A Stale Disaster For The GOP

Facebook

Trump’s big announcement was a stale repetition of everything that America has heard from the failed former president, mixed with absurd lies and distortions.

For example, Trump claimed that he saved lives and the economy during the pandemic:

Trump claimed he saved lives and America's economy during COVID, which is a total lie. Trump pretends that he didn't sicken and kill millions with COVID. pic.twitter.com/iuuQ2XO1W8 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 16, 2022

Trump claimed that China interfered in the 2020 election:

Trump falsely claims that China interfered and stole the 2020 election for Biden. pic.twitter.com/RL3cCw9JNp — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 16, 2022

Trump tried to take all of the credit for Republicans winning the House and none of the blame for the GOP Senate disaster:

Trump announces his 2024 candidacy and Democratic fundraising just skyrocketed. pic.twitter.com/EoM9YCtb24 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) November 16, 2022

The announcement was everything that Republicans were fearing. Trump sucked up all of the oxygen and reminded two-thirds of the country of why they can’t stand him.

Trump even managed to doom Herschel Walker by telling Georgia to vote for him in the runoff because he was a great football player and will be a great senator.

There was nothing new in Trump’s announcement. It was a stale and worn-out performer getting back on stage to perform a schtick that the majority of the country was tired of five years ago.

Donald Trump proclaimed that everything was perfect under his presidency, everything is awful under Biden, and he alone can fix it.

The speech was an absurd fantasy fiction story told by a storyteller so full of delusion that he can’t see that the nation has long passed him by.