Katie Porter Has Won Reelection To The House

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was projected to win her close contest for another term in the US House.

Dave Wasserman tweeted:

I've seen enough: Rep. Katie Porter (D) wins reelection in #CA47, defeating Scott Baugh (R). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 17, 2022

Porter was up 51%-49% over Republican Scott Baugh for a seat that the national Republican Party had targeted for a pickup. Porter’s seat was one that was expected to flip if Republicans had seen a red wave develop. The red wave never came, so Rep. Porter has secured another term in the House.

Katie Porter is someone who could have a bright future in the House. In the current Congress, she was promoted to a seat on the powerful Oversight Committee, and she could be on a path to a future leadership position.

Porter’s willingness to confront the largest corporations and defend the interests of America’s working people, who are often forgotten in the halls of Congress, has made her a folk hero on the left.

Katie Porter will be back in the House asking powerful questions that make them squirm for another two years.