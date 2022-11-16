Katie Porter Has Won Reelection To The House

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) was projected to win her close contest for another term in the US House.
Dave Wasserman tweeted:
I've seen enough: Rep. Katie Porter (D) wins reelection in #CA47, defeating Scott Baugh (R).
— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 17, 2022
Porter was up 51%-49% over Republican Scott Baugh for a seat that the national Republican Party had targeted for a pickup. Porter’s seat was one that was expected to flip if Republicans had seen a red wave develop. The red wave never came, so Rep. Porter has secured another term in the House.
Katie Porter is someone who could have a bright future in the House. In the current Congress, she was promoted to a seat on the powerful Oversight Committee, and she could be on a path to a future leadership position.
Porter’s willingness to confront the largest corporations and defend the interests of America’s working people, who are often forgotten in the halls of Congress, has made her a folk hero on the left.
Katie Porter will be back in the House asking powerful questions that make them squirm for another two years.
