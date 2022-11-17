Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Not Run For House Democratic Leadership

Facebook

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she will continue to serve in Congress but no longer serve in Democratic House leadership.

Video:

Speaker Pelosi announces that she will not run for Democratic leadership in the next Congress, "I will not seek reelection to democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hours come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus." pic.twitter.com/q9VBbufr6E — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 17, 2022

Speaker Pelosi said on the House floor:

Now, we must move boldly into the future, grounded by the principles that have propelled this far and open to fresh possible for the future.

Scripture teaches us that for everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven. My friends, no matter what I tell you, all my colleagues have bestowed upon me, speaker leader Whipp, there is no greater official honor for me than to stand on this floor and to speak for the people of San Francisco.

This I will continue to do as a member of the House, speaking for the people of San Francisco, serving the great state of California and defending our constitution and with great confidence in our caucus, I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress. For me, the hours come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.

Nancy Pelosi is the greatest modern Speaker of the House in US history. She is one of the greatest Speakers in the nation’s history.

Pelosi’s decision to stay in Congress but not serve in leadership is a best-of-all-worlds outcome for Democrats. Speaker Pelosi will still be on hand to advise the new generation of Democratic House leaders, and no one is better at holding the caucus together, but Democrats also get to have a new generation of leadership to take the House caucus into the future.

America should honor one of its greatest leaders in history.

This is a day to celebrate the storied accomplishments of Nancy Pelosi.