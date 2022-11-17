The 1/6 Committee Is Interviewing Secret Service Agent Who Trump Reportedly Tried To Assault

Facebook

The 1/6 Committee is interviewing the Secret Service agent who was in the car with Trump and reportedly stopped the former president from assaulting another agent.

CNN reported:

The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump’s motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN.

Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that then-deputy White House chief of staff Tony Ornato told her that Trump got so angry when he was told he could not go to the Capitol on January 6 after his speech that morning that he reached up toward the front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel with one hand and lunged at Engel with the other.

The 1/6 Committee is taking the allegation that Trump tried to take the wheel and assault a Secret Service agent seriously. The Committee appears to be trying to get to the bottom of whether or not Trump committed a physical assault on his security because he was that desperate to get to the Capitol and oversee the insurrection.

The 1/6 Committee’s final report could be devastating if they have eyewitness testimony that Trump was so intent on going to the Capitol that he attacked his own Secret Service detail.

The fact that House Republicans will be assuming the majority in January and have already made it clear that they are going to focus on conspiracy theories and Biden investigations have raised the stakes for the 1/6 Committee’s final report.