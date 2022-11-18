Merrick Garland Drops The Hammer As Special Counsel Will Investigate Trump For 1/6, Obstruction Of Justice, And Classified Docs

Facebook

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he has appointed Jack Smith to investigate Trump for interfering with the peaceful transfer of power, the classified documents case, and obstruction of justice.

Video of Garland:

I’m here to announce the appointment of a special counsel in connection with two ongoing criminal investigations that have referred significant public attention.

The first, as described in court filings in the District of Columbia, is the investigation into whether any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the electoral college vote held on or about January 6th, 2021.

The second is the ongoing investigation involving classified documents and other presidential records. As well as the possible obstruction of that investigation referenced and described in court filings in the pending matter in the Southern District of Florida.

Garland is trying to go by the book in the investigation of Trump. A special counsel isn’t going to stop Trump and his allies from screaming witch hunt, but taking the decision out of the hands of the attorney general should give the special counsel’s findings and decisions more credibility with the non-MAGA majority of the country.

Attorney General Garland announced the appointment of Jack Smith as the special counsel, and Garland said that he doesn’t expect that the special counsel will slow down the investigations.

Trump would have been better off not announcing his candidacy as AG Garland said that the appointment of the special counsel was in response to Trump becoming a 2024 presidential candidate.

Merrick Garland is doing this by the book, and Trump has never been closer to being criminally indicted.