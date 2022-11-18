Deranged Ted Cruz Loses Touch With Reality After Trump Special Counsel Appointed

Facebook

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is claiming that Biden has weaponized the DOJ and is using it to attack Trump, which is not true.

Cruz tweeted:

Joe Biden has completely weaponized the Department of Justice to attack his political opponents. 3 days ago, Trump announced and now a Special Counsel. 🧐 This is Trump derangement syndrome but this time with a gun and badge. #JusticeCorrupted https://t.co/YvHY4U8XYS — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 18, 2022

The problem with Cruz’s theory is that a special counsel is the opposite of weaponized politicization. An example of the politicization of the Justice Department is what Trump did when he was president. Trump appointed lackeys to run the DOJ and then used the Justice Department to attack his political enemies and do his bidding.

Trump meddled in and interfered with the DOJ on a regular basis.

A special counsel who is operating with independent discretion is the opposite of the weaponization of the DOJ.

If Garland thought that Republicans would be calmer if he appointed a special counsel, he was wrong. Republicans, like Cruz, were always going to say that any action taken to investigate Trump was an abuse of power and targeting of Trump.

House Republicans will threaten to investigate the DOJ and scream their heads off.

With one decision, Merrick Garland has triggered an insane outburst from the right. All of the talk of Republicans wanting to push Trump out of the party has gone out the window.

Garland’s special counsel has put the cult firmly behind Trump.