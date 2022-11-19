House Republicans May Crash And Burn By Shutting Down The Government Over Trump Special Counsel

Facebook

House Republicans are already eyeing shutting down the government next year over the Trump special counsel.

Politico reported:

Rep. MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE (R-Ga.) tweeted that Republicans should “IMPEACH MERRICK GARLAND!” and insisted her party “refuse to appropriate any funding to Merrick Garland’s Special Counsel and defund any part of the DOJ acting on behalf of the Democrat party as a taxpayer funded campaign arm for the Democrat’s 2024 presidential nominee.”

The latter is particularly noteworthy: It sets up a new and explosive spending clash that could easily prompt a government shutdown in the next Congress. Why? MTG and likeminded Trump loyalists will press KEVIN McCARTHY (or whoever else manages to become speaker) to toe a hard line while Democrats will absolutely refuse to defund the investigations.

Remember when Republicans wanted to kick Donald Trump out of the Republican Party?

That was so Wednesday.

By Friday evening, they were rallying around Trump and making up lies that bordered on insanity about special counsel investigations.

Government shutdowns are always a mistake.

Government shutdowns over things that the American people don’t care about are political suicide.

Republicans have not learned anything. If they shut down the government to defund the special counsel investigation, it will backfire on them, and their tiny House majority will go up in flames.

The same group of moderate Republicans who have no interest in impeaching Joe Biden appears to have even less interest in shutting down the government.

Republicans never learn. Donald Trump remains the head of the Republican Party, and many House Republicans are willing to sacrifice their majority to try to save him.