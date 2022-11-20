Adam Schiff Just Obliterated Kevin McCarthy

Facebook

Rep. Adam Schiff was asked if he will be removed from his committee assignments, and he responded by calling Kevin McCarthy weak.

Video:

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

KARL: So, obviously, we have the Republicans winning back control, barely, of the House. One of the things that Kevin McCarthy has said he is going to strip you of your position on the House Intelligence Committee.

SCHIFF: Well, I suspect he will do whatever Marjorie Taylor Greene wants him to do. He is a very weak leader of his conference, meaning that he will adhere to the wishes of the lowest common denominator. And if that lowest common denominator wants to remove people from committees, that’s what they’ll do.

It’s going to be chaos with the Republican leadership and sadly, the kind of the crazy caucus has grown among the Republicans. Many Republicans who won primaries in deeply red districts are coming to Congress like the Marjorie Taylor Greenes and Paul Gosars and it’s a tragedy for the country.

Rep. Schiff was correct. Kevin McCarthy will go down as one of the weakest House leaders in US history. McCarthy doesn’t have the votes to do much of anything, so he is going to have to cave to whatever direction the wind is blowing in his caucus until the far right fails and makes him their fall guy and ousts McCarthy from the speakership.

The outcome for the American people will be tragic because after two years of a responsive and effective federal government, they are going to be stuck with a House caucus that will be obsessed with Dr. Fauci and Hunter Biden investigations.

Kevin McCarthy is weak and directed by Marjorie Taylor Greene, so people like Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell will likely lose their committee assignments for opposing Donald Trump.