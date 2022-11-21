Biden Hit Republicans With A Red Wave Joke During Turkey Pardon

Facebook

President Biden did the annual presidential turkey pardon on Monday, and he made sure not to let the GOP turkeys who predicted a red wave off the hook.

Video:

Biden with a red wave joke at the presidential turkey pardon, "The only red wave this season is gonna be if our German shepherd commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table." pic.twitter.com/GRvnH4xggg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 21, 2022

Biden said, “First of all, the votes are in. They’ve been counted and verified. There is no fowl play. There was no ballot box stuffing. The only red wave this season is gonna be if our German Shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table. “

As per tradition at the turkey pardon, the jokes are corny. Although, Biden has a long way to go if he is ever going to hit the level of corniness that was President Obama’s turkey pardon dad jokes.

All in all, the turkey pardon is usually a light-hearted event, but even President Biden couldn’t resist getting a little tweak in on Republicans. The only red wave they are going to see this week is at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade as Santa goes streaking by on Thanksgiving Day.