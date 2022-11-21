Kari Lake Melts Down And Falsely Claims Her Election Was Rigged

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

It took Kari Lake a little longer than expected to get there, but after a visit with Trump, she is now falsely claiming that the election that she lost was rigged.

Video of Lake:

After returning from Mar-a-Lago, election fraud conspiracy theorist Kari Lake is following her mentor’s playbook today, issuing a new statement saying her election was rigged, she is assembling evidence, and her legal team is going to attempt to overturn the outcome. pic.twitter.com/KyhVGs1Zv9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) November 21, 2022

Lake called her election defeat an assault on democracy and later added, “Tens of thousands of you have reached out pleading with me to fight this fight. Rest assured, I will because if we give up now, we will no longer have a country. Attorneys are working diligently to gather information, whistleblowers are coming forward, and the curtain is being lifted. Whether done accidentally or intentionally, it is clear that this election was a debacle that destroyed any confidence in our elections.”

Lake also claimed with zero evidence that same-day voters in Arizona were deprived of their right to vote.

It is no surprise that Kari Lake went to Mar-a-Lago last weekend and returned with Trump’s big lie talking points.

None of what Lake said was true. She offered no facts to support her baseless claims.

The election wasn’t rigged or stolen in Arizona. Kari Lake lost because a majority of the voters did not want a fascist Trump puppet as their governor.

Kari Lake lost, and now she is on a dangerous campaign to destroy election integrity in Arizona.