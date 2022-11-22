Trump Must Turn Over His Tax Returns After SCOTUS Unanimously Shoots Him Down

Facebook

Former President Trump’s last-gasp effort to hide his tax returns ended Tuesday after the Supreme Court rejected his appeal.

CNBC reported:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a bid by former President Donald Trump to prevent Congress from obtaining his federal income tax returns and those of related business entities from the IRS.

….

The order Tuesday by the Supreme Court, which noted no dissent from any justice, comes more than three months after a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled that the Ways and Means Committee had the right to obtain Trump’s tax returns.

There are no more appeals. The IRS is now free to turn over Trump’s tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. Donald Trump was attempting to run out the clock as House Republicans had vowed to kill the effort to get his tax returns, but he has failed.

The final weeks of the lame-duck session of Congress could be very interesting as Ways and Means Democrats have suggested that they will enter Trump’s tax returns into the public record.

The former president is already being investigated for fraud in New York, and the release of his tax returns could open him up to more legal jeopardy around the country in places where he does business.

On the same day that Lindsey Graham testified in the Georgia Trump criminal probe, the Supreme Court cleared the way for his biggest secret to be revealed.

Trump’s empire of lies is collapsing.