Fearless Fauci Faces Down GOP Over Threats of Imprisonment

Dr. Anthony Fauci surely knows that he did his job to the best of his ability without violating any laws, ethical rules, or lying to Congress. He has been doing this a long time, and he likely humiliated Republicans today who promised to drag him into the Capitol for what will feel like never-ending investigations, with many members promising their constituents that Fauci will end up in prison. It has to embarrass Republicans who just spent two years doing all they could, including going to the SCOTUS, trying to get out of testifying in various venues. Fauci promised to cooperate fully with any investigation.

According to The Insider:

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that he’s ready to face Republicans in Congress next year as they gain control of the US House and have pledged renewed COVID-19 oversight. “I absolutely will cooperate fully and testify before the Congress if asked,” Fauci told reporters during the White House press briefing.

“I have testified before the Congress a few hundred times over the last 40 years or so, so I have no trouble testifying. We can defend and explain and stand by everything that we’ve said. I have nothing to hide.”

The man is 82 years old and has just now decided to retire from public service. He could have made millions by moving over to big pharma thirty years ago. Something kept him in the U.S. government, and there are very few explanations other than a sense of duty to save lives. Fittingly, it was a Republican, George W. Bush, who, in 2002, recognized a “lifetime” of service in awarding Fauci the Medal of Freedom. It took Rand Paul, the MAGA movement, and Donald Trump to make Fauci a “bad guy” whose ego was out of control, that he hurt people, lied to Congress, and should face five years of prison.

No problem. He will cooperate.

At least Fauci will get the last laugh. Testifying in front of Congress will not be fun, especially when he would rather be enjoying a well-earned retirement. But simply showing up sends a message that few Republicans can match, certainly not his biggest adversaries. Jim Jordan refused to testify regarding January 6th, an event as important to our democracy as the epidemic was to our public health. Perhaps Fauci is a little more confident that he can answer every question honestly and without fear.