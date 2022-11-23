Herschel Walker Starts Talking About Erections While Seated Between Ted Cruz And Lindsey Graham

Facebook

Herschel Walker started talking about erections instead of elections during a Fox News interview with Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham.

Video:

Walker said on Hannity, “This election is about more than Herschel Walker. This erection is about the people.”

Herschel Walker giving his erections to the people is how he ended up with so many kids that he refuses to admit are his. The idea of Herschel Walker talking about erections while seated in between Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham is enough to make a person’s skin crawl.

Walker has also managed to get around the strategy of always having other Republicans with him to do all of the talking so that voters don’t really know what exactly is going on with the guy that Republicans are running for the US Senate.

Raphael Warnock is ahead in the Georgia runoff election, and as the Hannity interview demonstrated, there are serious questions about Walker’s ability and fitness to serve, as even Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham couldn’t get him through an interview with Sean Hannity.