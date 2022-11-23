Karine Jean-Pierre Smacks Down Right-Wing Reporter For Disrespect

Facebook

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wasn’t putting up with the right-wing trying to shout their COVID misinformation.

Video:

Transcript provided to PoliticusUSA by The White House:

Q Dr. Fauci, what did you personally do to investigate the origins of COVID?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead Alex. Go ahead, Alex.



Q What have you personally done to investigate the origins of COVID?



Q You’re being disrespectful.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re being disrespectful.



Q Disrespectful.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hold on, hold on. Hold on.



Q That’s a major part of your legacy though, Dr. Fauci. Do you have an answer to that?



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Wait, I did not call on you, Steven.

…

Q Thanks. Dr. Fauci —



Q What have you done personally to investigate the originals of COVID?



Q — only — only 13 percent —



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Hold on one second.



We have a process here. I’m not calling out on people who yell. And you’re being —



Q You call on the same people every single time.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: You’re being — you’re being disrespectful to your colleagues, and you’re being disrespectful to our guests. I will not call on you if you yell.



And also, you’re taking time off the clock because Dr. Fauci has to leave in a couple of minutes.



Q I think that’s (inaudible).



Q You’re being disrespectful.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: I’m done. I’m not going — I’m not getting into a back-and-forth with you.



Go ahead, Jeremy.



Q Could we get an answer to the question?



Q Thanks. Dr. Fauci —



Q But she’s asking — she’s asking a great question.



Q It is a valid question.



Q Stop being disrespectful.



Q No, she’s asking a valid question. If you’re ask your question — you should allow her to ask her question.



MS. JEAN-PIERRE: Go ahead, Jeremy.

Conservative media is frustrated because Trump gave them a platform in the White House for four years, and President Biden has taken that away. Shouting questions and insults at members of Democratic administrations is normal for conservative media.

Karine Jean-Pierre shut it down, because shouting out right wing talking points and conspiracy rooted questions is not going to cut it in the Biden White House.