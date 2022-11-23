Lauren Boebert Gets Hammered by Denver Post Op-Ed

Facebook

The premise underlying stochastic terrorism made it only a matter of time before a lone wolf acted out on the hatred spewed by Republican politicians toward the LGBTQ community. Perhaps only Marjorie Taylor Greene was more public with her hatred of all things “Q” of the LGBTQ family but Lauren Boebert was right there with her, as documented by the Denver Post in a searing Op-Ed against the barely reelected Congresswoman:

“Lauren Boebert … tweeted this out on Sunday in the wake of the Club Q shooting: ‘The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

No mention in her tweet that this senseless act of violence targeted a group that is often targeted for marginalization and very often by Boebert.

“This is the same person who has previously offered up these gems: ‘Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars’ and ‘We went from Reading Rainbow to Randy Rainbow in a few decades, but don’t dare say the Left is grooming our kids!'”

“Grooming” is a “must use” word in the MAGA lexicon.

“Boebert was rightly excoriated for her role in elevating hateful speech against the LGBTQ community. As an added bonus, her hard-line positions on gun control, ruling out even common sense measures, mean she would not have supported any efforts that might have kept guns out of this shooter’s possession.”

“Boebert’s profile made her an easy target for those pointing out the dangerous environment created when we fail to treat our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer neighbors as equals. But she is not the only one in this state, let alone the nation, guilty of perpetuating the rhetoric that fuels fear and hate.”

The last paragraph is particularly terrifying because it explains why we can expect more mass shootings directed against our LGBTQ family. The entire premise of stochastic terrorism is that if one spews enough hatred and false accusations against a community – as Lauren Boebert does, the lone wolves will take care of the real dirty work, just as what happened in Colorado Springs.