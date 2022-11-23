Trump Spends Thanksgiving Whining About The Supreme Court Being Mean To Him

Facebook

Trump is spending his Thanksgiving holiday whining and complaining about a Supreme Court majority that constantly rules against him.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

In the Supreme Court, the President of the United States does not have “standing” over his own election, how ridiculous?

Why would anybody be surprised that the Supreme Court has ruled against me, they always do! It is unprecedented to be handing over Tax Returns, & it creates terrible precedent for future Presidents. Has Joe Biden paid taxes on all of the money he made illegally from Hunter & beyond. The Supreme Court has lost its honor, prestige, and standing, & has become nothing more than a political body, with our Country paying the price. They refused to even look at the Election Hoax of 2020. Shame on them!

The United States Supreme Court has the lowest Approval Rating in its long and storied history. No wonder – There are leaks and they can’t find the leaker (which is easy to do!), they are petrified of the Radical Left Maniacs (Democrats) who are destroying our Country, are unwilling to make bold, courageous, and proper decisions on Rigged and Stolen Elections, and are always wanting to be Politically Correct instead of doing what is BEST for the USA. We need Strength & Wisdom, NOW!

It is not unprecedented to be handing over tax returns. Every president since Nixon has done it until Trump, and it is unprecedented for a president not to release their tax returns.

If it so easy to find leakers, why was Trump never able to figure out who was leaking in his administration?

Trump’s ranting and raving is a reminder of why America should be grateful that he is no longer in the Oval Office.

In the former president’s hands, the presidency was always about Trump instead of the American people.

Even out of office, Donald Trump is still throwing a pity party for himself.

The Supreme Court doesn’t owe Donald Trump anything.