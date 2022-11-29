Dr. Oz Failed So Massively In The Senate Race That He Can’t Get His TV Show Back

Facebook

Dr. Oz is reportedly desperate to return to daytime television, but his US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania was such a disaster that no one will touch him.

Radar Online reported:

“No one in the mainstream will touch him,” a source told RadarOnline.com. “You can’t alienate half of your audience with a political stance and expect to bring in an audience on your return to television,” the source added.

…

However, sources said Oz wants his show back telling us, “But it is not what he wants. He wants a daily gig. But it is not going to happen.”

…

An insider claimed, “He can’t even get a word with his former producers. Dr. Oz is a social creature who likes to hear himself talk, and it’s beginning to dawn on him that he’s just now wanted in Hollywood circles anymore.

Dr. Oz took Donald Trump’s advice and ran for the Senate, and the end result is that he lost the election, and now his television career is ruined.

Many of the people who used to watch Oz were Democrats who were introduced to him by Oprah Winfrey. For all of the good that Oprah Winfrey has done in the world, she has also unleashed Mehmet Oz and Dr. Phil onto the American public.

Fox News and Newsmax both passed on offering Oz a job, so he is left scrounging to try to get his daytime gig back.

Oz’s Senate campaign was a disaster, with so many damaging revelations coming out about him that it is almost impossible to imagine a new daytime show would attract a substantial audience.

How many viewers will watch a new Oz show after they know that he killed over 300 dogs in the name of scientific experiments?

Mehmet Oz listened to Donald Trump, and the flaming heap that was once his professional career is a monument to Trump’s ability to destroy anything that he touches.

At least Oz can stop insulting people by pretending to live in Pennsylvania.