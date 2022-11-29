Root For Mutually Assured Destruction As Mitch McConnell Takes Nazi Shot At Trump

Facebook

The best outcome in the Mitch McConnell/Donald Trump feud would be mutually assured destruction.

Unprompted, Mitch McConnell claims that Trump's meeting with Nazis makes him unelectable, "Anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view in judgment are highly unlikely to ever be President Of The United States." pic.twitter.com/bLxTCTrnF3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 29, 2022

McConnell said, ” There is no room in the Republican Party for antisemitism or white supremacy. And anyone meeting with people advocating that point of view in judgment are highly unlikely to ever be President Of The United States.”

McConnell also did not say Trump’s name when criticizing him.

In contrast to Kevin McCarthy, Mitch McConnell didn’t buy Trump’s excuse that he didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was. Trump has been trying to oust McConnell from Senate leadership for years. Trump recently supports Rick Scott’s bid to remove McConnell as the Republican leader in the Senate.

Mitch McConnell tied Trump’s palling around with Nazis to the concern of many Republicans that the failed former president is unelectable.

Trump gave his hated Mitch McConnell an opening with his dinner with Fuentes and the top Senate Republican did not hesitate to walk through it.

From a non-Republican point of view, the scrap between McConnell and Trump is one where the best outcome would be that both of these men who many view as villains in modern American politics would be for them to destroy each other.