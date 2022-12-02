A Great Sign For Raphael Warnock As Early Voting Wait Lines Stretch For Hours In Democratic Areas

Facebook

There are long wait lines in Democratic areas for the last day of early voting, which is a great sign for Sen. Raphael Warnock in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Greg Bluestein tweeted:

There are wait times stretching past two hours in some Fulton County sites, and 90 minutes in some DeKalb locations. Hang in there, if you can. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/esNohQJy2f — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 2, 2022

Republicans have been pessimistic about Herschel Walker’s chances of winning the runoff election since the Nevada Senate race was called and Democrats kept control of the Senate.

Without the Senate majority being on the line, a lot of Republicans who held their noses and voted for Walker in November may decide to sit this one out and stay home.

Democrats in Georgia don’t have the same mentality.

Former President Obama spoke at a rousing rally for Sen. Warnock on Thursday night, but Republicans won’t allow Trump to set foot in the state of Georgia for Walker.

Democrats are extremely motivated to keep the seat because expanding their majority by even one vote helps to negate the power of Sens. Manchin and Sinema.

If Democrats are willing to stand in line for hours to vote for Warnock, Herschel Walker may not stand a chance on Tuesday night.