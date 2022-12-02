Alex Jones Files For Bankruptcy As He Owes Sandy Hook Families $1.5 Billion

Facebook

Alex Jones has filed for personal bankruptcy as he owes the families of Sandy Hook victims nearly $1.5 billion.

The AP reported:

Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Houston. His filing listed $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities and $1 million to $10 million in assets.

Jones acknowledged the filing on his Infowars broadcast, saying the case will prove that he’s broke and asking viewers to shop on his website to help keep the show on the air.

“I’m officially out of money, personally,” Jones said. “It’s all going to be filed. It’s all going to be public. And you will see that Alex Jones has almost no cash.”

Jones said that he has almost no cash, which is an interesting choice of words because he did not say that he had no assets.

The Sandy Hook families are vowing not to allow Jones to hide behind a claim of bankruptcy to get out of paying them the money that he owes for being found liable for defamation.

Alex Jones is trying to dodge paying the Sandy Hook families, and that is not what the bankruptcy system is intended to do.

The odds are that a judge will not approve Jones’s bankruptcy, the plaintiffs will eventually get a hold of his assets, and Alex Jones will really be broke.