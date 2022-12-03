Elon Musk’s Big Hunter Biden Laptop Fail Pushes Trump Over The Edge

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Elon Musk’s promised release of Twitter documents related to the Hunter Biden laptop story was a giant dud, but it pushed Trump to a new place.

Musk promised proof that the government pressured Twitter to not allow the Hunter Biden laptop story to be shared.

Instead, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale put the Musk claim beside Musk PR guy Matt Taibbi’s tweet of what the documents showed:

Trump in a completely unhinged manner on his social media platform, “Wow! That’s a really big story about Twitter and various forms of government Fraud including, specifically, Election Fraud. The same level of Fraud took place with the other Big Tech companies, if not even worse (if that’s possible?). We are living in a VERY CORRUPT COUNTRY &, AS THEY ARE SAYING ALL OVER THE INTERNET, “NOTHING WILL BE DONE ABOUT IT BECAUSE THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT & FBI ARE TOTALLY CORRUPT.” But they’ll keep investigating “boxes” that were legally & openly taken from the W.H.”

Several points need to be made. The government didn’t commit election fraud. The government had nothing to do with Twitter’s decision on the Hunter Biden laptop story.

Secondly, the government isn’t investigating Trump for taking boxes but for illegally stealing classified documents. The failed former president left out the important part about what was inside the boxes that he stole.

The documents were not legally and openly taken from the White House because the National Archives had no idea where the boxes were.

Republicans have been looking for something that will elevate their Hunter Biden conspiracy into a mainstream story, but the media looked at the laptop story years ago and found nothing.

The GOP thought that Elon Musk would save their conspiracy, but all that his flop did was push Trump further into his dark place.