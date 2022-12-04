White House Strongly Condemns Trump’s Call to Terminate The Constitution

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump is perhaps one of a few dozen narcissists who fully believe that their individual own fate is worth throwing the Constitution aside and… what? Making it up from there? Yesterday, after hearing the story behind Twitter and the mainstream media’s handling of the Hunter Biden laptop story (Not JOE Biden, but Hunter), Trump called for the Constitution to be terminated and the “rightful winner” put in place. Thankfully, even many on the Right see that there is nothing to the Twitter story, and the White House definitely isn’t “terminating the Constitution.”

According to the Washington Post:

The White House issued a stern rebuke on Saturday after former president Donald Trump suggested suspending the Constitution in his ongoing crusade to discredit the results of the 2020 election. “Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation and should be universally condemned,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement, calling the Constitution a “sacrosanct document.”

To the extent, we have secular sacred items and places, the Constitution, the Lincoln Memorial, and… the Capitol all define the term, all of which were defiled by Trump. Back to the Post:

Trump’s message on the Truth Social platform reiterated the baseless claims he has made since 2020 that the election was stolen. But he went further by suggesting that the country abandon one of its founding documents. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution.

Obviously, the Constitution was never in danger of being set aside:

“Allows for the termination of…the Constitution.” LOLOLOLOL @GOPLeader McCarthy. Sounds like the Constitution doesn’t matter much to your boss. https://t.co/6ulHsb1RHH pic.twitter.com/dq3xeLzqKT — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 3, 2022

But the Constitution is in danger of being whittled away by those who find its constraints inconvenient. The MAGAs continued grievances, and continued threats (e.g. tossing aside the Constitution) are all coming during this period where we expect indictments within weeks and with Trump running for president again. Only a mature democracy can prosecute a former president without worrying about internal strife and violence, perhaps a rebellion that thinks it’s a revolution. They have already tried to terminate the Constitution once on January 6th, with some proclaiming, “It’s 1776.” We didn’t have a Constitution in 1776.

Lauren Boebert vowed to bring a gun to Congress and on the morning of 1/6 she said "Today is 1776." She knew what they were going to do and she was going to let members of Congress get taken hostage. A judge should sign a warrant for her social media and electronic devices. pic.twitter.com/LAkv8ZzoqA — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) January 10, 2021

Trump’s leap to “terminate the Constitution” is probably a window into his deep desires and values, “President for life. Doesn’t that sound pretty good? …Maybe we’ll have to try that sometime.”

CNN obtained a tape of Trump at a closed-door fundraiser. He said this about China's president: "He's now president for life. President for life. And he's great. And look, he was able to do that. I think it's great. Maybe we'll give that a shot some day." https://t.co/FzLjVtlhl1 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 4, 2018

And the danger is readily appreciated by some:

Donald Trump calls for “termination” of US Constitution. This man is preferred by most Republicans as their 2024 presidential choice. https://t.co/0oe5Ee1aqe — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) December 4, 2022

We should be extremely thankful that we have a steady hand like Joe Biden ready to lead with 40 years of experience. Some presidents might have let Trump’s comments slide, not give him a wider audience. This one needed to be definitively addressed. It was.