Trump Tries To Back Off Of Terminating The Constitution And Melts Down

After a weekend of backlash, Trump tried to clean up his calls for terminating the Constitution and things quickly went sideways.

On his social media platform, Trump wrote:

The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to “terminate” the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was that when there is “MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,” as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!

…

SIMPLY PUT, IF AN ELECTION IS IRREFUTABLY FRAUDULENT, IT SHOULD GO TO THE RIGHTFUL WINNER OR, AT A MINIMUM, BE REDONE. WHERE OPEN AND BLATANT FRAUD IS INVOLVED, THERE SHOULD BE NO TIME LIMIT FOR CHANGE!

Trump doesn’t want to trash all of the Constitution, just that whole democratic election of leaders part and the idea that the will of the people as expressed at the ballot box is binding.

If the former president is serious about there being no time limit for contesting elections, I’m sure that Al Gore would like to have a word about 2000, and Hillary Clinton has some thoughts on 2016.

Trump couldn’t even backtrack from his plan to trash democracy without melting down and demanding that he be reinstated as president.

The disaster continues to roll forward for Republicans as with each new post, Trump is digging the hole deeper.