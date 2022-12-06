Fox News Melts Down After Warnock Beats Walker

Facebook

Laura Ingraham and Fox News are not taking the Herschel Walker defeat well, as she criticized the Republican Party and declared that she was pi*sed.

Video of Ingraham showing her anger:

Ingraham said, “We don’t change anything.We have the same people in place in leadership. Same people in place at the RNC, perhaps that’s not changing. We just keep doing the same thing over and over again. I’m p*ssed quite frankly. I’m mad.”

Later, Ingraham got into it with Kellyanne Conway:

Ingraham and Conway were talking about how Republicans aren’t out there competing early and banking ballots in elections, and then Laura Ingraham said that everyone said don’t vote early in 2020, and she called out Trump for telling people not to vote early, but of course, she didn’t use his name.

Ingraham also pushed an election conspiracy:

Fox News calls it for Warnock pic.twitter.com/oFtlOAzUBa — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 7, 2022

Ingraham asked why it is that the Democratic counties are always reporting last. Fox’s Bill Hemmer responded, “I’m going to say that’s where you find the people. That’s where they live.”

Hemmer tried to explain as gently as possible to Ingraham that it takes longer to count the votes in urban areas because more people live there.

Fox News spends their time building partisan bubbles of disinformation, so it always amusing when reality tips over the right-wing apple cart.