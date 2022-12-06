Jack Smith Subpoenas AZ, MI, and WI Officials for Trump Communications In Fake Elector Probe

Facebook

Special Counsel for the DOJ’s January 6th probe Jack Smith is getting to work already.

Smith wants to see the Trump communications from Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin officials. Those three states were part of the focus of Trump and Republicans’ attempt to steal the 2020 election, including a pressure campaign to appoint “fake electors.”

“The requests, sent to multiple counties targeted by Trump in his effort to reverse his 2020 loss, are among the first known subpoenas issued by Jack Smith, the newly appointed special counsel in the Jan. 6 probe,” the Washington Post reported.

The subpoenas target Dane County and Milwaukee Wisconsin, Maricopa County, Arizona, and Wayne County, Michigan — areas where Republicans engaged in pressure campaigns to overturn the election results with the “fake electors” scheme, which might be one focus of this investigation.

These are the first known subpoenas by Smith.

They specify “any and all communications with Trump, his campaign and a long list of aides and allies” between June 1, 2020, through Jan. 20, 2021.

The Milwaukee subpoena includes, for example, Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump for President (the Trump campaign), lawyers, any employee or agent of, for the Trump campaign…

Also, specifically mentioned are:

Kenneth Chesebro

Justin Clark

Joe DiGenova

John Eastman

Jenna Ellis

Boris Epshteyn

Rudolph Giuliani

Bernard Kerik

Bruce Marks

Cleta Mitchell

Matthew Morgan

Kurt Olsen

William Olson

Stefan Passantino

Sidney Powell

William “Bill” Stepien

Victoria Toensing

James Troupis

L. Lin Wood, Jr.

The specificity of these subpoenas suggest the Department of Justice is actively investigating the “fake electors” scheme, which sought to disenfranchise millions of voters by simply overruling their votes unilaterally because Trump wanted to win an election he lost.

There is no more sacred right in a democracy than the right to safely vote and have your vote counted. It is encouraging that the DOJ appears to be investigating the attempted theft of millions of Americans’ votes.