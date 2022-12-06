Raphael Warnock Is In The Driver’s Seat In Georgia Senate Runoff

Facebook

According to Dave Wasserman of NBC News/The Cook Political Report, Sen. Raphael Warnock is in the driver’s seat in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Wasserman tweeted:

At this point, turnout in metro Atlanta would need to be unusually rough for Warnock (D) to lose. It'll be a close margin, but he's in the driver's seat now. #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 7, 2022

Wasserman went on to list several results that are good for Warnock:

Baldwin Co. (Milledgeville): Walker +0.5 in November, Warnock +0.2 today. A red to blue flip, unless there are a handful more pro-Walker votes left to count. Another great sign for Warnock (D). #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 7, 2022

Webster Co: Walker +20.8 in November, Walker +18.9 today. Tiny county, but a good result for Warnock (D). #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 7, 2022

Georgia could be playing out exactly how Republicans feared it might. Democrats are exceptionally well organized and coming out to support Sen. Warnock, while Republicans are performing as they did in November, and Herschel Walker is dropping off in a few places.

Democrats have had the stronger message compared to Republicans, who have essentially argued that Walker sucks, but voters need to take one for the GOP team and vote for him anyway.

The election might not be officially called until later in the evening, but barring a completely unforeseen event, Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a strong position to win a full Senate term representing Georgia.