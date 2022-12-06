Posted on by Jason Easley

Raphael Warnock Is In The Driver’s Seat In Georgia Senate Runoff

According to Dave Wasserman of NBC News/The Cook Political Report, Sen. Raphael Warnock is in the driver’s seat in the Georgia Senate runoff.

Wasserman tweeted:

Wasserman went on to list several results that are good for Warnock:

Georgia could be playing out exactly how Republicans feared it might. Democrats are exceptionally well organized and coming out to support Sen. Warnock, while Republicans are performing as they did in November, and Herschel Walker is dropping off in a few places.

Democrats have had the stronger message compared to Republicans, who have essentially argued that Walker sucks, but voters need to take one for the GOP team and vote for him anyway.

The election might not be officially called until later in the evening, but barring a completely unforeseen event, Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a strong position to win a full Senate term representing Georgia.