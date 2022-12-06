Raphael Warnock Projected To Win Georgia Senate Runoff

Facebook

It is projected that Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) will defeat Herschel Walker and give Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

Dave Wasserman of The Cook Political Report tweeted:

I've seen enough: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Herschel Walker (R) in the #GASEN runoff, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) December 7, 2022

Wasserman’s tweet was not an official call, but a projection. Projections can change, but other outlets agree that the likely result is strongly leaning toward Warnock.

The large amount of outstanding Democratic vote is reflected in The New York Times projecting that the result is very likely Warnock. CBS News characterized the election as leaning Democratic.

Walker has not been able to outperform his November results to close the gap with Warnock. With much of the outstanding vote set to come from the Democratic strongholds of Atlanta and the city’s suburbs, there is not enough same-day Walker vote out there to flip the seat.

Republicans were described as grim and praying for a Herschel Walker Christmas miracle before election day, but their flawed Trump-selected candidate, who was plagued by personal scandal and didn’t seem to always know what he was running for was not able to distract Georgia voters from the reality that his football fame was not a qualification for the US Senate.