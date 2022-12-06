Trump’s Brand Is Officially Criminal As His Business Gets Convicted Of Tax Fraud

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The Trump Organization has been found guilty of engaging in a criminal tax fraud scheme in New York.

The New York Times reported:

The conviction on all 17 counts, after more than a day of jury deliberations in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, resulted from a long-running scheme in which the Trump Organization doled out off-the-books luxury perks to some executives: They received fancy apartments, leased Mercedes-Benzes, even private school tuition for relatives, none of which they paid taxes on.

…

The conviction on charges of tax fraud, a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, and falsifying business records is hardly a death sentence for the Trump Organization. The maximum penalty it faces is $1.62 million, a rounding error for Mr. Trump, who typically notched hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue during his presidency.

Get More Stories Like This By Signing Up For Our Newsletter:



Trump and his precious brand name are now and forever linked to crime. Trump and his business will be associated with fraud and cheating. It is a big win for the Manhattan DA. It won’t mean the end of Trump’s business, but it does open the door to a potentially larger criminal probe of the former president and his adult kids.

This is a very bad day for Trump and his organization.