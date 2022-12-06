Trump's DC speech has been a disaster for Republicans
Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump’s Brand Is Officially Criminal As His Business Gets Convicted Of Tax Fraud

The Trump Organization has been found guilty of engaging in a criminal tax fraud scheme in New York.

The New York Times reported:

The conviction on all 17 counts, after more than a day of jury deliberations in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, resulted from a long-running scheme in which the Trump Organization doled out off-the-books luxury perks to some executives: They received fancy apartments, leased Mercedes-Benzes, even private school tuition for relatives, none of which they paid taxes on.

The conviction on charges of tax fraud, a scheme to defraud, conspiracy, and falsifying business records is hardly a death sentence for the Trump Organization. The maximum penalty it faces is $1.62 million, a rounding error for Mr. Trump, who typically notched hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue during his presidency.

Trump and his precious brand name are now and forever linked to crime. Trump and his business will be associated with fraud and cheating. It is a big win for the Manhattan DA. It won’t mean the end of Trump’s business, but it does open the door to a potentially larger criminal probe of the former president and his adult kids.

This is a very bad day for Trump and his organization.