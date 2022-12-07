Trump Was Hiding More Classified Documents In A Storage Unit

Facebook

More classified materials were found in a storage unit used by former president Trump in Florida.

The Washington Post reported:

Lawyers for former president Donald Trump found at least two items marked classified after an outside team hired by Trump searched a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., used by the former president, according to people familiar with the matter.

Those items were immediately turned over to the FBI, according to those people, who like others, spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

The storage unit was rented for Trump by the Government Services Agency to relocate items that he had in an office in Northern Virginia, which means that Donald Trump was hauling classified documents around with him across multiple states.

Trump took the documents out of the White House, transported them to Virginia, and then house classified material at a storage unit in Florida.

The former president didn’t comply with a grand jury order to turn over all of the materials, and in fact, he may be the Johnny Appleseed of compromising America’s national security by leaving stolen classified documents all over the place.

Trump’s legal problems keep getting worse, as the theft of the classified materials is not looking like a mistake. Donald Trump has consistently said that the classified materials were his, so the DOJ should take him at his word and file criminal charges.