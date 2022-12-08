Eric Swalwell Nails Jim Jordan For Tweet Supporting Kanye West

Facebook

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asked Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) if he disavowed a tweet from the GOP House Judiciary Committee where he is the ranking member.

Video:

Swalwell: Do you denounce your tweet praising Kanye West?

Jordan: That tweet was not our account and that tweet has been removed pic.twitter.com/78tN13cf7t — Acyn (@Acyn) December 8, 2022

Swalwell asked Jordan if he denounced the tweet supporting Kanye West, and the Republican replied, “That tweet was not on our account. That tweet has been removed.”

Jordan didn’t mention that the tweet was on the GOP House Judiciary Committee account for 55 days.

Even in his answer to Swalwell, Rep. Jordan did not denounce the Hitler-loving Kanye West.

Is it that hard for an elected Republican to publicly say that Nazis are evil and that they don’t like Nazis?

Alex Jones was able to do it, so it shouldn’t be hard for the incoming chairman of the House Judiciary Committee to say that Nazis are evil and that he does not support or like Hitler.

In one nine-second video clip, Jim Jordan gave the American people a preview of how he will lead the House Judiciary Committee, which was not a good omen for the American people.