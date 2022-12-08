Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants To Impeach Biden For Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has responded to the President bringing home Brittney Griner by calling for Biden to be impeached.

Another reason to impeach Biden. The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player. How many people will Viktor Bout now kill bc Biden set him free? — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 8, 2022

Rep. Greene is looking for any reason to impeach President Biden. Bringing home an American citizen from a Russian prison is not an impeachable offense. It is what a president should be doing.

Get More Stories Like This By Subscribing To Our Newsletter:

Greene has been a loud and vocal supporter of the currently incarcerated 1/6 terrorists who attacked the Capitol.

The Georgia Republican’s position can be effectively summed up as supporting domestic terrorists while opposing the liberation of detained American citizens worldwide.

The only way for Greene to look more un-American would be to get a tattoo of shirtless Putin on her forehead.

Kevin McCarthy still doesn’t have the need 218 votes to lock up being the next Speaker of the House, so it is Marjorie Taylor Green who is behind the wheel and driving the bus right now, and Greene is steering House Republicans straight off a cliff.