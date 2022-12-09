DOJ Sets The Stage For Indictment By Asking Judge To Force Trump To Swear He Has No More Classified Docs

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

The DOJ is appearing before a federal judge on Friday to try to get Trump ordered to swear that he has no more classified docs at his properties.

The New York Times reported:

A federal judge in Washington was set to hear arguments at a closed-door hearing on Friday about whether to force a representative of Donald J. Trump’s presidential office to swear under oath that there are no more classified documents at any of Mr. Trump’s properties, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The judge, Beryl A. Howell, is also being asked to decide whether to impose financial penalties or issue a contempt finding if no one from Mr. Trump’s office agrees to formally vow that, to the best of their knowledge, all of the classified materials he took from the White House when he left office last year have been returned to the government.

Support PoliticusUSA This Holiday Season By Subscribing To Our Newsletter:

The Department of Justice isn’t asking for this order as a courtesy. If Trump and his office swear that there are no more classified documents in their possession, and there are, that will lead to criminal charges.

If Trump refuses to swear that all materials belonging to the US government have been turned over, that will be an indication that Trump is knowingly refusing to comply with the grand jury’s order from May.

Either way, the Justice Department is looking to box Trump in.

Criminal charges seem inevitable for Trump. He has admitted to the crime. The former president thinks that he was justified in committing the crime. The Department of Justice continues to find more evidence of criminal activity.

It is difficult to find a reason why Trump should not be charged with a crime.

Trump appears to be guilty and it looks like he is attempting to drag out the investigation in the hope of being elected president and ending the criminal probe.